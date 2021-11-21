Amalgamated Bank Acquires 15,370 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Infinera were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth $115,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Infinera by 44.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

INFN stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFN shares. MKM Partners cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

