Amalgamated Bank Buys New Shares in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

ANIK opened at $40.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.49 million, a P/E ratio of -97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.