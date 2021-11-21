Amalgamated Bank Buys New Shares in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
ANIK opened at $40.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.49 million, a P/E ratio of -97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
About Anika Therapeutics
Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.
Featured Article: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.