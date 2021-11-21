Amalgamated Bank Buys New Shares in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 126,952 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 407,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

