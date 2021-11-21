Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 504.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,123 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 297,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 361,571 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $291.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.91. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

