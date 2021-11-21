Amalgamated Bank Invests $307,000 in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 437.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 355,271 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 353,809 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 930.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 363,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 328,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 272.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 291,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 213,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.