American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ACC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 464,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,943. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,718 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 909.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 669,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $22,597,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $20,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

