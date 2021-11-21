American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report sales of $338.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.10 million to $344.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $299.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,625 over the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after acquiring an additional 737,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,868,000 after acquiring an additional 661,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after acquiring an additional 899,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.