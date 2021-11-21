American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American Well by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $65,580.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,206.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,920. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMWL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

