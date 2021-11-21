Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $228.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.25.

Amgen stock opened at $206.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

