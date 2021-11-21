AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after buying an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 387.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $118.59 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $124.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.75.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

