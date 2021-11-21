Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director Evan S. Lederman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

AMPY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,263. Amplify Energy has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

