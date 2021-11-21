Analysts Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,677. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.73 and its 200 day moving average is $206.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

