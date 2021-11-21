Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of FCF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. 508,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

