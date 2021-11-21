Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Heritage Financial reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.75. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 155,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,359,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 81,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

