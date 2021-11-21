Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report sales of $8.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.74 billion and the highest is $9.00 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.47 billion to $34.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.99 billion to $37.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $218.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.97. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $21,486,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 84,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

