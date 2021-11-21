Analysts Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post $0.77 EPS

Analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.74. Stride reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. Stride’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Stride stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.10. 651,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,684. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Stride in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stride by 47.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

