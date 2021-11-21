Analysts Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce sales of $290.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.30 million and the highest is $292.30 million. ExlService posted sales of $248.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $2,059,202.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.04. The stock had a trading volume of 138,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,893. ExlService has a 52 week low of $76.39 and a 52 week high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.