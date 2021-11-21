Analysts Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Golden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 245.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $50.13. 148,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at $13,806,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $483,236.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 over the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 23.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,041,000 after acquiring an additional 259,153 shares during the period. Hill Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 943,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after acquiring an additional 760,619 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $30,870,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

