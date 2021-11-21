Analysts Expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%.

HITI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

HITI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 144,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,584. High Tide has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

