Analysts Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.13. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $9.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $162.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,708. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

