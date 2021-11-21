Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce $102.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.77 million to $103.00 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $98.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $418.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.43 million to $418.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $432.09 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $436.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

LAWS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.25. 14,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.17 million, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.02. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 118,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

