Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.49. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,891 shares of company stock valued at $61,134,165. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after buying an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after buying an additional 242,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after buying an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $8.47 on Friday, hitting $272.02. The stock had a trading volume of 311,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.17 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.36.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

