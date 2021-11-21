Analysts Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Q2 reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Q2.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

QTWO stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.03. 649,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,812. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.01.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

