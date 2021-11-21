Analysts Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.58). Spire posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

SR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spire by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Spire by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,793,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

