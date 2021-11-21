Analysts Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce sales of $10.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.83 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted sales of $20.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $82.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $100.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $111.26 million, with estimates ranging from $71.74 million to $156.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,776,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YMAB stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $792.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

