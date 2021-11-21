Analysts Offer Predictions for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.96). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $23.22 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $893.90 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $5,040,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,816.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,116 shares of company stock valued at $362,175. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.