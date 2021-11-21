Analysts Set BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) PT at $13.87

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jonestrading cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of BPMP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 504,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,737. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 99.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

