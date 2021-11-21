Analysts Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target at $78.83

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.65. 1,085,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $244,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

