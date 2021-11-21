Analysts Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price at $21.00

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.66. 520,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.