Analysts Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target at $89.27

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Truist lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1,026.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

