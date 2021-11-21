Analysts Set Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Target Price at C$719.17

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$730.00.

FFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.

Shares of FFH opened at C$579.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$421.32 and a one year high of C$609.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$524.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$544.79.

Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

