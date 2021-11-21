Analysts Set Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT at C$5.61

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on SOT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Slate Office REIT stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,865. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.19. The company has a market cap of C$336.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

