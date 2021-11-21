Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Target Price at $53.50

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRRSF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

