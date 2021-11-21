Analyzing EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of EDP – Energias de Portugal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Brookfield Renewable’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $14.22 billion 1.50 $914.63 million N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EDP – Energias de Portugal and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 7 0 2.88 Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50

EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has a consensus target price of $53.92, indicating a potential downside of 0.52%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.07%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than EDP – Energias de Portugal.

Profitability

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal 6.66% 7.70% 2.40% Brookfield Renewable N/A -14.32% -4.16%

Dividends

EDP – Energias de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Summary

EDP – Energias de Portugal beats Brookfield Renewable on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources. The Networks segment engages in electricity distribution and transmission business, including last resort suppliers. The Customer Solutions and Energy Management segment includes electricity generation from energy sources non-renewable, especially coal and gas; electricity and gas trading and energy solution services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.