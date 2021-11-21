Analyzing StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of Ares Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of StepStone Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ares Management pays out 97.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. StepStone Group pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Management has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ares Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Management and StepStone Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $1.76 billion 14.51 $152.14 million $1.92 45.99 StepStone Group $787.72 million 5.66 $62.63 million $4.60 10.22

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group. StepStone Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ares Management has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StepStone Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 10.23% 14.96% 2.40% StepStone Group 13.97% 20.30% 10.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ares Management and StepStone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 2 6 0 2.75 StepStone Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ares Management presently has a consensus price target of $78.43, suggesting a potential downside of 11.18%. StepStone Group has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.38%. Given StepStone Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Ares Management.

Summary

Ares Management beats StepStone Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S. and European direct lending. The Credit Group provides solutions for traditional fixed income investors seeking to access the syndicated bank loan and high yield bond markets and capitalize on opportunities across traded corporate credit. It additionally provides investors access to directly originated fixed and floating rate credit assets and the ability to capitalize on illiquidity premiums across the credit spectrum. The Private Equity Group segment manages shared control investments in corporate private equity funds. The Real Estate Group segment provides debt, mortgage loans, and equity capital to borrowers, property owners, and real estate developers. The company was by founded by Michael J. Arougheti, David B. Kaplan, John H. Kissick, Antony P. Ressler, and Bennett Ros

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

