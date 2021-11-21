Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after buying an additional 169,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 714,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.39 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.