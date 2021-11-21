Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.77 Million

Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to report $172.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.16 million. Apartment Income REIT reported sales of $173.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $689.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.01 million to $720.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $723.31 million, with estimates ranging from $682.73 million to $756.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of AIRC traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.34. 508,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,035. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,340,000 after purchasing an additional 446,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

