Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Endosurgery were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,739,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc acquired 683,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $251.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

