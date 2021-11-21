Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,392,384 shares of company stock worth $89,268,407 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.