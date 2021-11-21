Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.99. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $161.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.