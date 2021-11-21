Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $189.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.90.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $76.68 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.