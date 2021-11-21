Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $158.74, but opened at $148.75. Applied Materials shares last traded at $150.78, with a volume of 147,690 shares traded.

The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.90.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

