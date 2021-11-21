Apria (NYSE:APR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Get Apria alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $48,723.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $51,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,008 shares of company stock worth $3,524,010.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter worth $626,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apria by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 320,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth $33,765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth $42,639,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apria by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 345,797 shares during the period.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apria (APR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.