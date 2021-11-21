Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to report ($1.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the lowest is ($1.56). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

APVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 433,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,639. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

