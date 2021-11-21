Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to report ($1.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the lowest is ($1.56). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

APVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 433,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,639. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.