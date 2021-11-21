AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,144 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,931,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,702,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 53.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NOVT opened at $167.22 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day moving average is $145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

