AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,817 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after buying an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after buying an additional 436,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

