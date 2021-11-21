AQR Capital Management LLC Has $482,000 Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cato worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cato by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cato in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CATO stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $342.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

About Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

