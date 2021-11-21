AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,902 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EHC opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

