AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $505,000 Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LZ. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,196,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. Analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

