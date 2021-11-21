AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $689,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OEC opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

